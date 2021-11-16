…Says APC has no right to criticise PDP

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterday, said the All Progressives Congress, APC, has squandered the goodwill it enjoyed prior to the 2015 election, which brought in President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aniagwu in Asaba, while briefing newsmen, said APC failed to fulfill any of the promises it made to the electorate after over six years in office.

Saying that members of the main opposition party in the state, APC, have no right to criticise the PDP-led administration in the state, he noted that some persons within the APC fold in the state were spewing stories that were far from realities with the aim of distracting the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

He said: “Deltans know better where to cast their ballot in 2023. The Governor Okowa’s administration will remain focussed on leaving behind a stronger Delta on the threshold of performance.

“We welcome constructive criticism from any quarter, including civil society groups. But APC and its members will be least to be considered to criticise us because the sufferings Nigerians are going through today are as a result of the inability of APC to fulfill their promises.

“Let me inform the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and his APC that elections are not won based on falsehood. Result from the recent Anambra State governorship election showed that spreading stories that are at variance with reality no longer win election.

“We want to remind those interested in contesting election that media attacks through falsehood never win election, the case of Anambra is there for everybody to see.

“Anambra made the right choice even though it was not our party that won. We believe that the same thing will happen in Delta in 2023.”

