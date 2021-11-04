Yakiss

Yakiss, the Chief Executive Officer of Palumbo records, is set join the ‘City of pride‘ tour in Cyprus where he’s going to perform in five states including Magusa, Lefkosia, Girne and many more.

He will perform alongside Cyprus’s best Afrobeat artistes like Bobbyiano and Oblinks Smith. The tour, according the organisers, is all about representing their cities, as Yakiss will also hosts djs and mcs from each city.

This comes after just releasing a new single titled ‘Jemila’. The track is currently gathering heavy tractions on radio and Yakiss is set to

shoot the video in while in Cyprus.

While on the tour, Yakiss said he’s is looking at running a one million naira give away challenge to push his new single.

This, he said, is to give back to the fans supporting his music. He made a statement on his instagram about the decision to go on tour saying, “this tour is to create a better environment to record my sophomore album and have more opportunities to work with more artistes and producers abroad to create a unique sound for the fans’.

Vanguard News Nigeria