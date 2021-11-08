Workshop for 1,000 entrepreneurs kicks off in Lagos

*…as Seye Ogunlewe, Wale Edun laud initiative



From Left; The Executive Chairman, Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair; Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, ; former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance/ Governor’s Advisory Council member, Mr. Olawale Edun and others at the event.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos East Senatorial District under the representation of Senator Tokunbo Abiru of All Progressives Congress, has flagged off a business clinic for over 1,000 entrepreneurs to run profitable businesses.

The event is powered by the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru in conjunction with Fate Foundation under the Executive Director, Adenike Adeyemi

The event which was held at CMD Road, Shangisha, Lagos, drew top business and political leaders across the country including former Minister for Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun, Member, Governor’s Advisory Council, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry, Mr. Oluwakayode Pitan among others.

Speaking shortly after the event, Edun who is also a Member, Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, said the clinic with special attention to Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), had special features that will benefit the participants.

Similarlly, Ogunlewe appreciated the organisers of the programme for their exemplary efforts in lifting many Lagosians out of poverty.

He said, “the organisers are learned and impactful. Abiru’s experience in the private sector has come to lift many people out of poverty.

“The programmes are well segmented and cannot be hijacked by politicians because he has identified different sectors of the economy and tackling their challenges one after the other.”

Earlier in his Welcome address, Abiru said through his effort, about 25,000 Nigerians have been empowered.

According to him, this set of 1,000 entrepreneurs will pass through various clinics to enable them draw from N100m loan disbursement which will effect in 2022.”

“My team and I have taken time to identify some of the challenges encountered by entrepreneurs and how to proffer solution. The loan disbursement will effect in the first quarter of 2022,” said Abiru.

In a chat with Vanguard, the participants spoken with lauded the initiative.

Ugwu Kelechi, an architect and farmer from Ikorodu said the clinic was impactful and has served as an eye opener for his profession, “I have gained a lot from the clinic in the sense that it has enabled me to take the fishery aspect of my business to a higher level especially in the area of digital marketing,”

Mrs Kikelomo Ogunlana from Ibeju-Leki, said the event has taught her to be self reliant, “I am into stationeries business and this programme has helped me to be self reliant. “

A Printer, Kasali Adeyemi from Kosofe area said, “my business suffered from the impact of Covid-19 Pandemic but since I came across this initiative, it has been a different story.”

