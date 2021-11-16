A 37-year-old woman, Tosin Fadoju, on Tuesday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N1,501,500.

Fadoju, whose address was not provided, was charged with stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Okonofua Christian, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Oct. 22 and Oct. 30 in Awotunde Lane, Igbogboarea, Ikorodu.

Christian said the defendant stole an ATM card belonging to one Mr Seidu Sulaimon and withdrew the amount continually without the owner’s knowledge and permission.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Shotobi added that one of the sureties must be of blood relation of the defendant with evidence of two year’s tax payment.

She said the address of the sureties must be verified, and adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention.

