Wofai Samuel’s official USGEAA Portrait.

The Director of Communication and External Affairs to the UK-Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Wofai Samuel, has emerged Publicity Secretary for the acclaimed United States Government Exchange Alumni Association, in an election conducted using the U.S electoral college voting system and supervised by the United States Consulate in Lagos, Nigeria.

The swearing-in ceremony which held on October 1st 2021, officially marked the beginning of Wofai’s first day in office as the 3rd Publicity Secretary for the Organization.

Inaugurated on June 13, 2017 by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, USGEAA is an umbrella Association, bringing together, Fellows from over twenty US Government Exchange Programs.

These includes; Regional Leadership Center of Young African Leadership Initiative, The International Visitors Leadership Program IVLP, Mandela Washington Fellowship, Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative, Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Program, Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant, Fulbright Science and Technology, Eisenhower Fellowship, Techwomen, Fulbright Junior Scholar Development, Fortune 500 Women, Study of US Institutes, Young African Leadership Innovations in Science and Technology, Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Global Sports Mentoring Program, IOWA International Writers, One Beat, Pan-African Youth Leadership, Teaching Excellence & Achievement Program and YALI Network.

This network for Nigerian professionals from several exchange programs created by the United States Department of State, provides a platform for alumni to continually interact with each other, create impact across local communities and synergies with the U.S Mission in Nigeria.

Speaking to Members of the Press, Wofai Samuel said; ”The United States Mission in Nigeria, has created an array of incredible opportunities I never imagined existed.

They consistently provide platforms of service, and representing those that I serve, to the point where it get’s acknowledged by the highest echelon, obtainable in the land is an indescribable feeling. Truly humbling!

What African Youths need the most, are opportunities, and we will continue to devote adequate effort in maximizing our capacities, networks of leadership, to create impact until it exceeds expectations of the average African”.

Prior to this position, She serves as Communications Chair for YALI RLC in Nigeria, an initiative of President Barack Obama. The International Communication Executive, highlighted achievements of the 2021 National team to include:

Creation of a Bank Account for the Organization, Working with over 3,000 youths, and as the Chapter with the highest numbers in West Africa.

Preparation of Sponsorship proposals, reviewed by the U.S Embassy, Compilation of Alumni database for U.S Consulate, Lagos, Implementation of School tours in 21 Nigerian States, Organisation of various Virtual Skills Training,Organisation of physical workshops facilitated by the U.S Embassy in Abuja, Showcase of Alumni activities on USGEAA Newsletters, Magazines, Websites and Events (First time ever), Publication of Alumni Activities on US & RLC platforms, Preparation & distribution communication collateral, Preparation and

submission of proposals for Grants, Resolved 53 complex issues, Received 69 accolades from West Africa, Strengthened Alumni activities and interaction with the U.S Mission in Nigeria, Featuring of RLC on Newsletters as change makers, amendment of the RLC Constitution, Presentation of certificates to exceptional leaders, Training on US Fellowship applications, to name a few.

She concluded by asking everyone to hold her accountable to the results she promised to deliver in office.