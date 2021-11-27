Africa’s leading telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria is going the extra mile to provide an innovative experience to its subscribers by teaming up with UduX, a leading indigenous streaming platform, to bring subscribers an exclusive experience of Wizkid’s iconic “Made in Lagos” concert live from London’s 02 Arena to Nigeria.

Wizkid recently made history when he became the first African musician to sell out London’s renowned O2 Arena, where he will perform to nearly 60,000 fans this weekend during a three-day residency. The MIL tour has been a global showcase of African innovation and culture, with sold out performances in cities like Houston, Los Angeles and plenty more. In recent years, the superstar’s meteoric rise as an artist in the thriving and developing entertainment industry has been apparent to his fans and across the world.

All MTN Nigeria subscribers will be able to stream the concert live for free on UduX. Both organizations share a similar philosophy, which is in line with Wizkid’s global Africa to the World movement. UduX has always offered music for every mood, every season, every occasion and every moment, now there is a Wizkid experience.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Chief Operating Officer at UduX, Douglas Jekan shared, “Since its inception in Nigeria, UduX has pioneered diverse technological avenues to provide subscribers with well-curated, innovative, and high-quality musical experiences, and this streaming experience comes at a time when technology is at the forefront of bringing virtual lifestyles to life for all. The Wizkid experience comes at the perfect time, as we and other Nigerians applaud and celebrate his musical evolution and Grammy nominations.”.

MTN Nigeria continues to be one of Africa’s leading communications service providers, connecting millions of people throughout the country and around the world. MTN’s commitment to ensuring that its customers enjoy the benefits of utilizing its services is reaffirmed by the free broadcast of the concert.On Sunday, November 28th, Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” tour will be live-streamed on UduX for free to millions of subscribers MTN Nigeria subscribers.