The Association for Table Water Producers of Nigeria, ATWAP, South-South Zone has disclosed that in its bid to maintain the standard of portable water and cover the cost, it had to increase the price of a bag of sachet water to 200 naira.

The association made the disclosure yesterday in Calabar on the need for portable water producers to adhere strictly to good manufacturing practices, GMP.

Briefing journalists, South-South Coordinator of the ATWAP, Pst. Agape Onuh Alhassan said the interest of the Association was to ensure that the public got value for their money which is quality portable water that won’t cause any health issues now or in the future.

He explained that GMP became necessary because quacks and those producing in unwholesome environments sit up or face the wrath of the law because what they are selling to the people in the name of water was poisonous.

His words:” We are here basically to carry out a flag off on GMP because we have discovered that most of the water we produce does not meet the good standard for public consumption.

“And some persons are infiltrating these standards, some can not meet up with the standard, some. Persons are producing water in an environment that is not healthy and some under unapproved facilities.

“So because of that, our association is carrying out a campaign to ensure that all those people who are not supposed to produce water will be “eliminated” and quacks taken off the industry, that is why we are carrying out this campaign it will extend to all the 36 states in Nigeria, of course, it has already started in Abuja, Nasarawa and other places.

“We launched the camping in Abuja during the national campaign, so we are making sure we push it down to every state. We want every water given to the public to meet the standard as given by NAFDAC.

“Those that have not followed due process will be made to face the full weight of the law. We have our enforcement team, that traces any brand from the streets to the production centre. Very soon we shall be liaising with other security agencies like police, NSCDC to pick up offenders.

“Earlier this year, the materials that we use to produce water, was affordable at about 700 naira but as I speak to you now, the material is as expensive as N1,600 and still rising.

“Therefore, for us to maintain the standard, and produce portable drinking water for the public there is a need for us to raise the price, that is why so many people can not produce table water any longer, he stated.

Speaking further he said they know that times were hard for Nigeria but won’t risk bringing substandard water to the populace and risk their health because they want to keep producing.

“I know that in every sector, it is not easy, but we are appealing to Nigerians to also look at our plight instead of buying bad water for a cheap price and take in sickness, let us buy standard water at a good price stay healthy.

” But we want to effectively control ourselves. We don’t want our members to indulge in sharp practices, that is why we considered the present production realities and decided to raise the price a little to maintain the standard.

“Our job in a way is inseparable from that of standard organization of Nigeria SON and NAFDAC. These agencies have told us to go and do what is right. So it is now left for us as a body to make sure that our people comply.

“The increment is not only in the south or Cross River, as we speak, Abuja is selling for N200, most of the states in north-central have started, but we had to call for a stakeholder meeting first, do our analysis before the eventual increment,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of ATWAP in Cross River, HRH Etubom Archibong Ironbar noted that GMP was the way forward if they must get it right adding that the move was apt.

He called on both members and non-members to always ensure good and safe drinking water was produced for public consumption.

The Chairman also unveiled the official sticker for the new price and called on God to guide the association and members right in producing quality water for consumption without cutting corners.

