The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said its personnel would require specialized training on firearms handling ahead of its commencement of night highway patrols.

Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Project Implementation Office, Kingsley Agomoh said this In Abuja on Thursday while answering questions at a seminar organized by the Bureau of Public Reforms.

He said that although the Commission had been given the licence to carry arms, it would only do so after the specialized training.

“It is one of the reasons we have not started work at night“, Agomoh said while answering questions on traffic management at night.

He however assured that the FRSC has upgraded its devices and facilities to handle traffic emergencies and save lives.

“We are not just concerned about making arrests of drivers not using seatbelts, making calls while driving, speeding and other traffic infractions.

“The FRCS watches out for all measures to prevent road traffic accidents,“ the Assistant Corps Marshal said.

He however said it was impossible for personnel of the commission to be on every road, and appealed to Nigerians to also contribute in ensuring safer roads at all times.

The public should report issues as they occur to help reduce fatalities, he added.

Agomoh said the FRSC has one of the best ambulance services in the country stationed on major highways to offer medical assistance to road crash victims.

“For each ambulance,15 calls can be received simultaneously, it has a generator, fire extinguisher.

“It has a central monitor, paramedics, and radiographer for immediate request; feedbacks and other essential devices to arrest emergencies. They are technology-driven.”

On the menace of heavy-duty vehicles on roads, Agomoh said the corps had adopted measures to reduce the risk they pose to motorists, including stopping them from travelling when the need arises.

This, he said, was to reduce traffic congestion and fatalities.

Vanguard News Nigeria