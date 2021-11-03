Why Obi Cubana is still with us — EFCC

Obi Cubana

By Soni Daniel, ABUJA

The interrogation of socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cabana, entered the third day, on Wednesday, without any hint of when he would perfect his bail and leave the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, confirmed to Vanguard that the businessman was still being grilled and that his release was hinged on his ability to perfect his bail conditions.

The official did now, however, give details of what the businessman was expected to do to satisfy the bail conditions.

“There are many things for which the businessman is being interrogated and until he meets the conditions for his bail, the interrogation would continue,” the official said, without explaining what the issues linked to Cubana are.

But among the likely charges are those bordering on abuse of the Naira, tax fraud and money laundering based on what the source called ‘verified business transactions’.

It will be recalled that the EFCC had, on Monday, invited the businessman to its head office to answer questions on sundry issues.

The agency merely classified the issues as tax fraud and money laundering but declined to give specifics.

It will also be recalled that Obi Cubana came to the spotlight following the flamboyant burial he and his followers staged for his late mother earlier this year.

It is not clear if the invitation by the EFCC to Cubana is related to the way local and hard currencies were sprayed during the obsequies of his mother.

Or whether there are other issues related to his questioning by the operatives of the anti-graft agency.

