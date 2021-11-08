By Henry Ojelu

The Chairman of General Site Solutions, GSS Group, Chukwudi Ezenwa has explained the idea behind his housing solution, Dubai Estate in Enugu State.

Speaking at the first Real Estate Formula conference recently held in Enugu, Ezenwa said Dubai Estate was conceived to address the emerging housing needs of residents in the state.

Ezenwa, a thoroughly trained architect, explains that Dubai Estate would be a clear testament to ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ (wealth gets home) philosophy of the Igbo region.

He also stresses that the premium estate goes beyond addressing the housing deficit in Awka, Anambra State, and the country at large.

“Rather it is a very big idea that would ensure that investors consistently reap appreciable returns on investment in a highly secured environment,” he said.

Dubai Estate, a flagship brand of GSS Real Estate and Investment, is being executed by GSS Construction.

The estate which is just a one-minute drive from the prestigious Ngozika Estate sits on 30 hectares of land, situated along the popular Trans-Obibia Layout, Awka.

