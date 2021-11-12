By Sola Isola

THE Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to drop all charges against Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its Executive Council meeting held at the YCE Secretariat, Ibadan in Oyo State, the group also frowned at the state of infrastructure in the South-West accusing the Federal Government of marginalizing the region.

Speaking on Igboho’s detention in Benin Republic, YCE President, Justice Ademola Bakre (retd) said: “YCE has nothing against Igboho’s agitation for Yoruba Nation, it is his fundamental human right. If the federal feels Igboho has done anything wrong, he is supposed to be taken to court for trial, it is unjust to keep him in custody.

“The Federal Government is wrong and it is improper to run this country this way. Igboho could have done anything wrong, but he ought to have been charged to court.

“The Federal Government or the federal cabinet is not a court and when people commit an offence, they are to be tried in court, not by federal cabinet, it is therefore inconsistent to justice in this country if they have nothing against him.

“The federal authority should be part of that trial in Benin Republic. We have an envoy in Benin Republic, whatever offence Igboho has committed, must go through the rule of law.”

Decrying the state of infrastructure in the South-West, Secretary-General of the group, Dr Kunle Olajide said: “The council expresses its dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, security, infrastructure, the economy and the employment status of our young graduates who are roaming the street.

“The YCE appeals to the both the federal and state governments, in this direction to ensure that they make the states and the country investment friendly so investors can come from outside this country and infact from within the country to establish industries and create job for unemployed youths, to a large extent that will reduce the level of insecurity.

“The state of infrastructure in Yoruba land (south west) is deplorable; there is no motorable road. Take for instance, Ife-Ibadan-Ilesha road, Ibadan-Abeokuta road; even Ibadan-Oyo road that was constructed a few years ago, a large portion of it has become impassible.

“There is no maintenance and the YCE begins to wonder the role FERMA which is an establishment of the government and its in existence, staff members being paid and it is from taxpayers money. The deplorable state of the road is leading to a lot of road accidents and human lives are lost almost on daily. The YCE is very much concerned with this. It is in fact affecting the state of the economy of the southwest.

