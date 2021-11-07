Damilola Adegbite

When ravishingly beautiful actress and TV personality, Damilola Adegbite and fellow actor, dashing Chris Attoh got married it was a fairy-tale stuff straight out of a romance novel but the fantasy came to a gritty reality when the couple learnt the marriage could not go the distance.

In a recent episode of #WithChude the Tinsel actress revealed circumstances that led to the marriage breakup.

“It didn’t work. I learnt a massive lesson from that experience and it is that love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend the rest of your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need, but it’s not everything.”

Damilola Adegbite went further to distinguish the popular marriage mentality from hers and how it doesn’t fit into her lifestyle. According to her, a failed marriage is not the tragedy people make it out to be. Not every marriage is ordained by God. She reminisced how she had fought and prayed hard right to the end of the marriage and how she knew in her heart that she did her best.

Touching on her journey so far with her son, she explained how difficult it had been to answer the questions the seven-year-old had been coming up with.

“I know how to maneuver my way through but it’s hard to be able to strike a balance between the truth and what he needs to know.” For her, Brian won’t always be a seven-year-old, but for now, there are limits to what he can know.

Both actors had gotten engaged in 2014 and welcomed their son, Brian, a month later. Three years later, the marriage hit the rocks.