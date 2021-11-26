West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts (Formerly West Coast University Intl., United States of America), has received another global accreditation and recognition from the World Accreditation Commission USA official partner of UNESCO and Board of Quality Standard which is official and registered member of international quality assurance agencies for higher education (INQAAHE) in Spain.

According to Emmanuel Daudu, the Senior Special Media Assistant to Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, the Chairman Board of Trustees of West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts (Formerly West Coast University Intl., United States of America)., and affiliates world wide in a press statement signed and made available to journalists disclosed that the global institution has also opened another registered office in County of Spokane at State of Washington DC, United States of America as stated below;

West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts (Formerly known as West Coast University USA, Administrative Office of Registered Agents Inc.

100 N Howard St, Ste R

Spokane WA 99201

County: Spokane , Washington DC, United States of America

Email : [email protected]

According to the statement, the certificate that was signed by World Grand Board of Trustees of World Accreditation Commission Academy that West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts (Formerly known as West Coast University USA, received another global accreditation and recognition from World Accreditation Commission USA official partner of UNESCO and Board of Quality Standard which is officially and a registered member of international quality assurance agencies for higher education (INQAAHE) in Spain in accordance to the statement that was contained in the global accreditation and recognition certificate as state below :

“Greetings to the Public and the World at large, be it known on behalf of General Assembly, World Grand Board of Trustees and Accreditation Committees that: West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts has satisfactorily met all of the Requirements of World Accreditation Commission for the mission and vision of International Quality Assurance in Higher Education.

“Now, Therefore, We do acknowledge and confirm that Worldwide Certificate of Accreditation Grant to West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts for International Quality Assurance in Higher Education that has been prescribed by the accreditation committees concerning educational quality, institutional integrity and public accountability, through a voluntary, non-governmental review process of quality assurance and institutional development

“The World Grand Board of Trustee hereby conferred this Full accreditation status together with all rights, honors and dignity pertinent to this award. We hereby subscribed our names officially with our signatures under the Official Seal of Commission Professional Commendation: Private Global Research University.”