Chairman, Lagos Congress Committee of Action Alliance, AA, Olaniyi Fadahunsi, has refuted claims that the party had pledge to support the purported South West Agenda, SWAGA, 2023.

Fadahunsi said this in a statement in Lagos, adding that “it had come to our notice that some persons representing South West Agenda (SWAGA) are making nebulous and unfounded claims of Action Alliance, AA’s pledge of support to their scheme.

“We in Action Alliance do not give frivolous endorsement to groups whose agenda do not align with our ideology.

“We are using this medium to unequivocally refute this false claim by the South West Agenda (SWAGA) group and to equally advise them against entertaining anyone masquerading as representatives of Action Alliance.

“As a masses movement, Action Alliance is positioned to deliver people-centric policies and programmes capable of lifting millions of our citizens and putting them on the path of prosperity.”

Fadunsi stressed that SWAGA should herewith desist from using our party name in their publicity or meetings.

