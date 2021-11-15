Rohr during the pre-match conference

By Emmanuel Okogba

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has said he is not bothered about criticism and is only focused on winning games with the team.

Rohr said this in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

The German reacting to criticism of his team’s style of play and inconsistency said he doesn’t waste time listening to people who always say bad things about his players.

Nigeria is currently topping the group and needs at least a draw to qualify to the play-offs.

“I don’t go to social media what is important is to watch games, analyze games and try to win games. I don’t waste my time listening to people who always say everything about the team is bad”, Rohr told journlists

“We are top of the group, two points ahead, won four games from five and we are in a good situation ahead of tomorrow and our players are very hungry to perform.

“We know we have a good team and we are able to play good football and score goals. We have players who can score, we have players who can give assist, players who can defend well and I hope everything will work well tomorrow.

“We want to be effective again and what I appreciate a lot in Morocco was that we didn’t concede opportunities for Liberia to score which is important for us. And now is for us to have better fluidity going forward. The two goals we scored were penalties but I am happy with our last two games.”

Vanguard News Nigeria