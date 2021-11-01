By Emmanuel Okogba
Odion Ighalo’s return to the Super Eagles set-up has been confirmed with his inclusion in the 24-man squad for the final phase of the Round 1 World Cup qualifiers for Africa.
Ighalo who last represented the country with the national team in 2019 currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia and will provide stiff competition upfront for a formiddable line-up that includes Napoli’s marksman, Victor Osimhen.
Other notbale returnees to the side are Leicester City’s defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Everton’s Alex Iwobi and Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze who has only featured twice as a substitute for his clubside.
Gernot Rohr’s men will face Liberia on the 13th of November on the road before keeping a November 16th date with Cape Verde in Nigeria.
Nigeria tops the group with nine points after four matches.
Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi who got his first call-up for the double-header against the Central African Republic was not invited.
See full list of invited players below…
Goalkeepers
Maduka Okoye
Daniel Akpeyi
Francis Uzoho
Defenders
William Troost-Ekong
Chidozie Awaziem
Jamiu Collins
Ola Aina
Kevin Akpoguma
Leon Balogun
Kenneth Omeruo
Zaidu Sanusi
Abdullahi Shehu
Midfielders
Wilfred Ndidi
Joe Aribo
Kelechi Iheanacho
Frank Onyeka
Alex Iwobi
Forwards
Ahmed Musa
Moses Simon
Odion Ighalo
Victor Osimhen
Paul Onuachi
Chidera Ejuke
Samuel Chukwueze