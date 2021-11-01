Ighalo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Odion Ighalo’s return to the Super Eagles set-up has been confirmed with his inclusion in the 24-man squad for the final phase of the Round 1 World Cup qualifiers for Africa.

Ighalo who last represented the country with the national team in 2019 currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia and will provide stiff competition upfront for a formiddable line-up that includes Napoli’s marksman, Victor Osimhen.

Other notbale returnees to the side are Leicester City’s defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Everton’s Alex Iwobi and Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze who has only featured twice as a substitute for his clubside.

Gernot Rohr’s men will face Liberia on the 13th of November on the road before keeping a November 16th date with Cape Verde in Nigeria.

Nigeria tops the group with nine points after four matches.

Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi who got his first call-up for the double-header against the Central African Republic was not invited.

See full list of invited players below…

Goalkeepers

Maduka Okoye

Daniel Akpeyi

Francis Uzoho

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong

Chidozie Awaziem

Jamiu Collins

Ola Aina

Kevin Akpoguma

Leon Balogun

Kenneth Omeruo

Zaidu Sanusi

Abdullahi Shehu

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi

Joe Aribo

Kelechi Iheanacho

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Forwards

Ahmed Musa

Moses Simon

Odion Ighalo

Victor Osimhen

Paul Onuachi

Chidera Ejuke

Samuel Chukwueze

