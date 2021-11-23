…Raises fee, reverts to May/June calendar

By Elizabeth Osayande

THe West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has said 80.56 percent of the results of candidates that sat for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, have been fully processed, and that the remaining19.44 percent are being delayed because of some issues.

The Head of Nigeria National office of the Council, Mr. Patrick Areghan, disclosed this yesterday while announcing the release of the results of the examination, among others,

“The examination spanned seven weeks, between August 16 and October 8, 2021. Throughout the period, we were faced with serious security challenges in the South East (IPOB and ESN sit-at-home order) and banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, etc, in the north and other parts of the country. All these, coupled with the continuous effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic, made the whole exercise an Herculean one.

“In conducting the examination, we were guided by the various measures/protocols rolled out by the federal and various state governments, aimed at checking the spread of the Corona Virus Disease. The Coordination of Examiners and Marking of Candidates’ Scripts took place at Eighty Five (85) traditional and three (3) e-Marking Venues throughout the country. A total of Seventy Seven Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty-Eight (77,368) Examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise,” he said.

Breakdown

Areghan explained,” Of the total number of One Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty One (1,560,261) candidates that sat the examination, Seven Hundred and Eighty Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Seventy Seven (784,677) were males while Seven Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty Four (775,584) were females, representing 50.29% and 49.71 percent, respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, One Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety (1,256,990) candidates, representing 80.56percent have their results fully processed and released while Three Hundred and Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy One (303,271) candidates, representing 19.44 percent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some issues being resolved. Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released within the next one week.

Analysis of results

He noted that the candidates did well and praised stakeholders for their collective efforts, saying 89.62 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five (5) subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics.

“The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the examination shows that 1,398,370 candidates, representing 89.62 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics;

“1,274,784 candidates, representing 81.7 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.”

Meanwhile, the Council has said it is reverting to its previous examination calendar of May/June WASSCE as from next year.

This is just as it disclosed that the examination fee has been jerked up.

Areghan said, “Let me thank the Federal and the various Ministries of Education for working so hard to stabilize the academic calendar. Accordingly, as a result of the return to normalcy, the Honourable Minister of Education has requested that the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 should be conducted in May/June 2022. This position has been communicated to the Registrar to Council in Accra and he has assured us that it will be reckoned with in drawing up the International time-table for the examination.”

Vanguard News Nigeria