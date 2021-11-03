By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

MEMBERS of a local vigilante group, Ahoada Security Planning Advisory Committee, ASPAC, have allegedly killed three persons for attempting to lynch their witch doctor caught conducting sacrifice with remains of a three-months-old baby Rivers State.

The incident was reported to have taken place at Edeoha community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

It was learned that the suspected native doctor, called Dr Mike Indian, hails from Delta State, but resides in Edeoha, where he carries out his activities.

A woman in the area claimed to have witnessed the incident, but did not want to be mentioned.

She alleged that the vigilante group on getting the hint of the development attacked and killed three persons they suspected to have been involved in the attack on the herbalist.

The source said Mr Indian was caught on Monday burying a three-month-old baby in the middle of the night by a supposedly drunk boy returning to his house at the wee hours, which drew the attention of the villagers.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, but noted that the information available to him was sketchy.

Vanguard News Nigeria