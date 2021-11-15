By Peter Egwuatu

As part of its initiative to explore cross border partnership within Africa and beyond, VFD Group Plc, is partnering with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support the 2nd edition of the Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF2021) taking place today Monday, 15 to Sunday, 21 of November 2021.

According to a statement from VDF Group and made available to Vanguard, the IATF2021 which is the biggest gathering of Africa Trade actors, will bring together continental and global buyers and sellers, providing a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.2 billion people with a GDP of over US$2.5 trillion.

“IATF’s theme will focus on the newly launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment. As the brainchild of Afreximbank, IATF2021 is the only pan-African Business-2-Business cross-sector trade fair with an unrivalled opportunity for buyers and sellers to meet and explore business opportunities – and attracts investors and trade organizations from all over the world.”

Speaking on this partnership and the IATF2021, Group Managing Director/CEO VFD Group Plc, Nonso Okpala said “our collaboration with Afreximbank through the IATF2021 has always been a major goal of the Group and aligns to our strategic intent of exploring new markets and businesses that will aggregate potentially viable investments. We are also considering expanding cross border partnerships to gain significant foothold beyond the Nigerian Market”.

“As an Industry-agnostic proprietary investment company that promotes innovation in diverse sectors, the IATF2021 will provide VFD Group and its portfolio companies an avenue to establish our presence and play within relevant sectors, showcase our significant impact in improving the Nigerian economy thereby earning equal recognition within the global investment communities.

As a Group, we are focused on building positive and socially conscious ecosystems, as our business model allows us to operate in major sectors and we understand that with the IATF2021 platform we will be able to attain this and much more across the borders” he added.