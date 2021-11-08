By Etop Ekanem

Open finance infrastructure startup, VerifyMe Nigeria, has announced over 1,000% growth from 2020 to 2021 and has achieved a minimum of 40% month to month growth in revenue for 2021.

Since Q4 2020 VerifyMe has gone from supporting just 1,500 daily transactions to up to 25,000 transactions a day; allowing Nigerians to easily open bank accounts, access life insurance, car insurance, loans, and easily get verified for services.

In a statement Esigie Aguele, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of VerifyMe, shared, “This impressive growth trajectory is mainly driven by our first-mover advantage in building an infrastructure that makes it easy for people to include themselves in society and open accounts, access insurance, or get microcredit. Our APIs enable scale in open finance and the B2C services industry by providing access to trusted customers.”

“Even with the COVID-19 pandemic last year and a general slowing of the national economy, the numbers indicate a positive outlook for VerifyMe.” Aguele added “We have remained focused on our mission to deliver trust for the ever-evolving African digital economy. To date, 206 service providers across the country have integrated with our APIs, with over 150 acquired customers in integration and about 22 new service providers integrating with our APIs monthly. COVID-19 drove some of the accelerated growth, as the need for remote identity and authentication services became an industry priority. Our APIs provide access to trusted identities and authentication, and link customer information to tiered alternative and traditional data for assessment. We continue to generate strong revenue and expect to be profitable by the end of 2022, with over $3m projected in actual revenue.”

Speaking on the next phase for the business, Aguele disclosed that plans are already underway to expand VerifyMe’s product offerings and deepen partnerships in Nigeria. In addition, VerifyMe is looking to power open finance regionally, with plans for expansion. He stated, “We are looking to help drive compliance in our industry, as well as join others to influence data standardization across the region.”

VerifyMe currently has an extensive and diversified portfolio with 16 commercial banks, 30 microfinance banks, 7 digital banks, over 50 credit lenders, and 12 of the top 15 insurance companies using our infrastructure to establish trust with their customers to give them services.

Since its entry into the market, VerifyMe has lowered transaction costs for customers by leveraging technology. VerifyMe’s capability to support the ecosystem includes solutions that integrate real-time and hybrid products to support any last mile verifications to meet fintech, open finance, and insurance compliance requirements. The company has gained wide recognition as an indigenous Nigeran company solving problems for Africa.