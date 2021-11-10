THE management of Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lagos has attributed its closure by the Lagos State Government to the delay in the issuance and procurement of license by its expatriate medical personnel from the Medical and Dental Council (MDCN).

In a statement signed by its Head of Operations, Dr. Tosan Omaghomi, yesterday, the hospital said their applications to the MDCN were submitted before now and, all requirements complied with and were also vetted and endorsed by the Government of India through the Indian High Commission Nigeria, adding that the expatriate personnel concerned have now received their licenses from the MDCN.

It should be recalled that on October 29, 2021, the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), shut down the Vedic Lifecare Hospital, for engaging unlicensed expatriates.

HEFAMMA in a statement explained that the hospital, located at Plot 6, Olabanji Olajide Street, Lekki, was sealed for engaging three expatriate staff who have not been certified to practice locally.

Omaghomi said the hospital is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics and would never jeopardise the health and wellbeing of any of its patients by engaging unqualified personnel.

He said: “It is important to point out that we have over 17 doctors in our team all of whom are duly qualified and licensed to practice in Nigeria. The expatriate personnel themselves are all highly qualified with over 20 to 30 years of experience internationally and all their documents had been endorsed by the Medical authorities in India/elsewhere.

“Their applications to the MDCN had been submitted before now and, all requirements complied with and were also vetted and endorsed by the Government of India through the Indian High Commission Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, due to reasons beyond our control, there was some delay in the issuance and procurement of their license by the MDCN. Since our closure however, we have worked closely with the MDCN and are pleased to report that, with their help and support, as well as that of the Indian High Commission, we have successfully completed the registration of these three expatriate Medical personnel and their practising licenses have now been issued.

He said the hospital has a strong relationship with the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health and has worked very closely with them in the past, most recently being during the COVID-19 pandemic where it served as one of the government certified isolation and treatment centres.

“We have learnt the lessons which the recent developments have offered and have received the admonition of the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA in good faith. We apologise to the public and assure every Nigerian of our commitment to improved service delivery and healthcare to all our patients.

“We would never compromise on our values or engage in, consent to or participate in any scheme that compromises the health and safety of our patients regardless of the limitations and circumstance. As the expatriate personnel concerned have now received their licenses from the MDCN, we are working with HEFAMAA to ensure that our premises are reopened as quickly as possible,” he said.