Usifo Ataga : Illegible statements, inaudible audio stall Chidinma’s trial

By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, who allegedly murdered Super TV’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ataga, before a Lagos State High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square TBS, was Tuesday, stalled due to illegible statements served on the defence counsel.

The defence counsel told the court that the statements contained in the proof of evidence served on them were all illegible and that the audio interviews of the defendants were also inaudible.

They stated that the defendants had a right to clearer statements and audible video interviews as it would enable them prepare their defence adequately.

In a short ruling Justice Yetunde Adesanya, directed the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, to provide clearer statements and audible copies of the interviews to all the defence counsel before the end of the day.

Earlier, the DPP, Mrs Addyinka Adeyemi, announced her appearance for the prosecution, while Mr Onwuka Egbu, Mr Babatunde Busari and Mr A.O. Ogunsanya appeared for the first to third defendants, respectively.

Adeyemi told the court that she had two witnesses in court and was ready to commence trial, but Egwu informed the court that he had a pending application before the court that was ripe for hearing.

He said that in his application he was praying for more legible statements, as the ones contained in the proof of evidence the prosecution served him were illegible.

Counsel to the second defendant, Busari, also aligned himself with the submission of the first defence counsel and further complained that the video recordings of the interviews were not served on him.

The counsel to the third defendant, Ogunsanya, from the Office of the Public Defender OPD, told the court that the video interviews of the defendants that were served on him were not audible.

He aligned with previous submissions that the statements he was served were also not clear.

The defence counsel submitted that they needed all these documents to enable them prepare for the trial adequately.

Adeyemi told the court that she would send soft copies of all the proof of evidence to each defence counsel email before the end of the day.

The charges, accused

The three defendants were arraigned on October 12, on a nine-count charge preferred against them by the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State government accused them of allegedly murdering the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Micheal Usifo Ataga.

In the charge, the defendants were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves and murdered Ataga on June 15, by stabbing him several times with a knife on his neck and chest.

The incident took place at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri are facing the first seven counts on the charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.

While the third defendant, who is the first defendant’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count charge of stealing iPhone 7, phone, belonging to the late Ataga.

The duo were also accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.

They were also alleged to have forged a bank account statement of one Mary from June 1, an international passport and a driver’s license in Chidinma’s name.

In count eight, Chidinma was accused of stealing two mobiles, one laptop and ATM cards belonging to the late Usifo Ataga, from which N380,000 was subsequently withdrawn.

It was also alleged that on June 22, Chidinma’s sister, Chioma, was found in possession of a stolen phone, property of the late Usifo Ataga.

Meanwhile, Adesanya adjourned the matter to November, 11, 15, 16, 17, 26 and 30 for trial.

