Says Duchess Int puts Lagos on world healthcare map

By Chioma Obinna

Acting Consul General, United States Consulate, Lagos, Mr. Bill Bridgel weekend rated the newly launched Duchess International Hospital by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo high, saying it has put Nigeria on the world of cities healthcare map.

Pouring encomiums on the facilities and the highly professionals during a visit to the hospital he said: “This is lovely. It’s beyond my expectations, super impressive State-of-the facilities, and state-of-the-art personnel. This is going to put Lagos on the world map.”

The US Acting Consul General who has been in Nigeria for just 15 months said he loves Nigeria because the people are friendly and vibrant and there is “so much going on, it is an interesting place”.

While conducting the US Acting Consul General and his team, which included Dr. Toyin Adenaike, Physician, US Consulate, Lagos on a tour of the facilities, the Chief Executive Officer of the Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta Bey explained that the purpose-built 100-bed fully ensuite hospital facility provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across a range of specialist and sub-speciality areas.

Shitta Bey said the Duchess International Hospital is uniquely positioned to solve the problem of access to affordable healthcare on behalf of local communities and reverse the trend of people travelling abroad for medical treatment.

“The Duchess International Hospital provides an impressive range of advanced and highly sophisticated facilities across a variety of specialities. The hospital, for example, offers the most advanced cardiac catheterization (Cath lab) suite in Africa combined with the requisite international expertise and experience to provide minimally invasive (interventional) cardiological treatments and ‘open heart’ surgery in accordance with global best practice.”

The Duchess International Hospital is a wholly indigenous brand, firmly rooted in the needs and aspirations of the domestic populace and committed to providing access to high-quality affordable healthcare for residents of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. The operation and management of the Duchess Hospital is supported by Apollo Hospitals, India to help ensure efficiency and quality assurance in the delivery of its services.

Vanguard News Nigeria