By Obas Esiedesa

In a bid to douse the perennial tension amongst oil industry labour unions, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe, has assured oil industry workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) that staff welfare would remain a priority for the Commission.

He said this would ensure industrial harmony and smooth operations of the sector.

A statement by the spokesman of the Commission, Mr. Paul Osu, quoted Komolafe to have harped on commitment to workers’ welfare while playing host to the Presidents of PENGASSAN, Mr. Festus Osifo and NUPENG, Mr. Williams Akporeha, who visited him yesterday.

He told the industry labour leaders that there was need for collaboration amongst the stakeholders, mainly the labour, the sector operators and the regulators to foster appropriate synergy to enable smooth operations in overriding national interest.

He reiterated that since his assumption of office, staff welfare has been his cardinal focus adding that was the reason he immediately implemented the promotion of staff who had been stagnated over the years to motivate and promote industrial harmony.

He disclosed that he has set up work teams on assumption of office with clear terms of reference to address issues of staff welfare like legacy issues which requires redress for the sake of justice and fairness.

He promised that as part and parcel of the union he will continue to promote equity in the affairs of the Commission and in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

On their part, the labour leaders while congratulating the NUPRC boss on his appointment assured him of their readiness to collaborate with the Commission in all areas of oil and gas industry operations as major stakeholders.

They reiterated their belief in dialogue as a means to resolve industrial issues and thanked the CCE for the recent promotion of stagnated staff.