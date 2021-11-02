By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A professor of Economic in the University of Abuja,his two children are among unspecified number of persons reportedly abducted in the early hours of Tuesday by gunmen.

The lecturer,whose name was given as Prof. Joseph Obansa,was taken away among others when the gunmen reportedly invaded the institution’s staff quarters,located at Giri,in Gwagwalada,about 30 kilometres away from the nation’s federal capital city.

The news of the invasion which surfaced in the university’s social media page,early Tuesday,some few hours after the development,has been confirmed by the Public Relations Officer,PRO of the institution,Dr Habib Yakoob.

Details coming shortly…