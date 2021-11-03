.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Professor of Geo-Technical Engineering, Adefemi Bello has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Osogbo.

This followed the expiration of the tenure of Professor Labo Popoola, which ends tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, 2021.

Announcing the appointment, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Uniosun, Mallam Yusuf Alli, SAN, said the appointment takes effect from Friday, October 5, 2021.

Professor Bello was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Development before his appointment.

The appointment, according to Alli, was to avoid a vacuum in the university administration following the litigation that compel the council to put on hold the process of appointing a substantive Vice Chancellor for the school.

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, and seven other professors had sued the school management over its advertisement that only candidates with a doctorate degree can vie for the Vice Chancellor’s office of the school, thereby putting its members at disadvantage.