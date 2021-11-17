By Demola Akinyemi

The University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, has expelled a 400 level student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa, after finding him guilty of beating a female lecturer of the same Department, Mrs Rahmat Zakariyau into coma.

UNILORIN in a statement by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, informed that the expulsion of the student was handed down by the Student Disciplinary Committee when Salaudeen was arraigned on Monday.

The statement read: “the student has 48 days to appeal against the verdict to the Vice-Chancellor in case he feels dissatisfied with the decision. Salaudeen has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action.”

A letter by the school to Salaudeen through the Registrar, reads, “You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct leveled against you.

“After due consideration of all evidences before it, the Committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you. It has accordingly recommended to the Vice-Chancellor, who in exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the University.

“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the University with immediate effect.

“You are required to submit forthwith, all University property in your custody including your Student Identity Card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.

“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the University Council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within forty-eight (48) days of the date of this letter.”

Recall that the female lecturer was reportedly beaten into a coma by Anuoluwa.

The student popularly known as Captain Walz reportedly attacked the lecturer in her office, resulting in severe injuries.

It was, however, gathered that the lecturer, who was rushed unconscious to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention, is now stable and recuperating.

It was gathered the student had sought the lecturer’s help who was said to be his project supervisor, because he did not observe the compulsory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), a request the lecturer allegedly turned down.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, when contacted on the incident by our correspondent, tersely said: “The case was not brought to the Command for investigation.”

