By Fortune Eromosele

The UN ECOSOC, Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, Geneva, Switzerland has honoured a Nigerian academician and World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor Emeritus of computer science, Information and Communication Technology Sir. Bashiru Aremu, by awarding him its World Acclaimed Certificate of Recognition and Achievement.

According to the document that was signed on August 30,2021 by the Secretary and Registrar of Academic Council Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, Dr Maimoona Sheila Salim, said the award was presented to Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu who is the World Grand Chancellor, Chartered World Order of Knights of Justice of Peace due to his numerous and exceptionally valuable contributions to society over the years.

The Institution, in an award certificate to the UNESCO Laureate, which was signed by herself as a Secretary and Registrar of Academic Council Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, acknowledged Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, the World Grand President of International Chartered World Learned Society ’s continuous efforts for the advancement of education globally.

Commenting on the award of recognition and achievement presented to him, Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Crown University International Chartered Inc USA, official partners constituent campuses world wide and online operation , expressed his gratitude to the UN ECOSOC, Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, Geneva, Switzerland for finding him worthy of the honour.

According to Fellow of Cambridge Scholars, of United Kingdom in person of Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu He said that: “I feel highly honoured to be decorated with such an award of that magnitude by an institution of learning in the mode of The UN ECOSOC, Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, Geneva, Switzerland “