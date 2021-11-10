.

By Steve Oko

Umuahia the capital of Abia State was literally locked down on Wednesday in solidarity with the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

Kanu hails from Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Autonomous Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area, and his community plays host to the Abia seat of power.

Shops, markets and business centres in the state capital were all shut down until late afternoon when news of his arraignment and court adjournment filtered in.

Banks also closed business while schools both private and public were all shut down.

The roads were also deserted until late afternoon when human and vehicular movements began to flow but were not as heavy as being recorded on a normal day.

The exercise was generally peaceful as residents willingly comply with the sit-at-home order directed by IPOB in solidarity with Kanu.

Vanguard News Nigeria