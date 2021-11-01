By Bose Adelaja

A United Kingdom – based company, Embracing All Time of Women (E.A.T.O.W), has kicked off a wealth global creation summit in Nigeria to create a positive representation of Africans across the diaspora.

The summit which held at EbonyLife Place in Victoria Island, Lagos State, is an avenue for successful business leaders from the United Kingdom, United States of Africa and Nigeria to share their knowledge and experience with an audience of Nigerian entrepreneurs, with a view to networking.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, a global beauty strategist/motivational speaker, Eryca Freemantle, who is the Chief Host said the maiden event in Nigeria targets beauty, business, media and wealth creation to change the narratives about women of African descent in business.

According to her, a delegation of 25 prominent business leaders and professionals, within Tourism, Arts & Culture, Beauty, Media, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Finance, and other creative industries, from the UK and USA, will meet with their Nigerian counterparts in Lagos. She said, “we are here to educate, inspire, empower, connect and celebrate one another to showcase our uniqueness and talents to the world.”

Speaking further, she said: “You can achieve your dream provided you put your heart, soul and everything into it while you connect with the right people.’’

Also speaking, the Publicity Secretary and a one-time broadcaster with Nigeria Television Authority NTA, Princess Moradeun Adedoyin-Solarin, said though the project is new in Nigeria but participants will benefit largely from it through networking and exchange of ideas that can transform every facet of life.

The Executive Director of Arize Media Ltd. said, “I remember a young woman that was very shy and timid but over the years, her life was transformed after connecting with those in the diaspora and this is one of the things this event hope to achieve.’’

Among those expected at the event are the CEO of The Perfect Package Coy, Evelyn Okpanachi, a seasoned broadcaster, Brenda Emmanus Obe of Free Spirit Productions and Denise Dje Komenan of Abundys UK-Africa, among others.