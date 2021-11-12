…Donates initial upkeep fund to mother of six

…Assures her of justice

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the woman, Mrs. Augustina Ifebuchechukwu Eze, whose 7-year-old son was allegedly killed by her husband, Chidi Onyishi, for money ritual that the state government will do everything within its power to ensure that she and her children do not suffer.

Speaking when he led a delegation from Gov. Ugwuanyi to commiserate with the mourning woman and her children, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo stated that the state government will stand vigorously behind them to overcome the shock and mitigate their suffering.

Oruruo who disclosed that the governor was saddened by the news of the unfortunate incident, condoled with the woman and her children and prayed for the repose of the slain child’s soul, stressing that the act perpetrated by the father of six (her husband) was “unimaginable and unthinkable by all standards”.

Consoling Mrs. Eze and her children, Oruruo who presented Gov. Ugwuanyi’s initial cash donation to them for interim upkeep said: “We want to reassure you that the state government will stand vigorously behind you and mitigate the suffering of your kids and contribute immensely to your recovery from this shock.

“And it is the wish of the government to use all legal means to ensure that there is diligent investigation and that the course of justice cannot be subverted. The government is poised not to allow it to be truncated.

“Everything that needs to be done will be done by Enugu State government to ensure that you find justice and overcome this challenge.

“Our governor is a good-minded person who is interested in your wellbeing and that of your children. So he has sent us to come and commiserate with you and reassure you that you will not stand alone. Government will be with you and will give you support as we pray that God will give you stronger reason to find comfort.

“The governor has delivered the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000.00) to you and your kids in the interim and every other thing that should be done will be done and this interface will continue between you and the state government to ensure that you and your children are comfortable”.

Responding, Mrs. Eze, who said she was speechless at Gov. Ugwuanyi’s gesture, thanked the governor for his compassion and benevolence, explaining that she is still in shock over her son’s sudden death.