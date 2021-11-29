By Emmanuel Okogba

Conor McGregor wants a shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title as he hopes to become UFC’s first ever three-division champion.

McGregor won the lightweight belt as featherweight title holder in 2016 to become the first champ to reign in two divisions at the same time before his boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather followed and a UFC defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov that cost him his lightweight crown.

McGregor says he see ‘many holes’ in Kamaru Usman and will fancy a chance to have a go at his title.

“Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger.” McGregor tweeted about Usman’s last UFC 268 rematch fight with Colby Covington when asked by a follower on the possibility of a fight with the Nigerian-American.

“Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome.

“I fancy it greatly for the treble.”

McGregor who has been out with a broken tibia hopes to regain full fitness by April.

Vanguard News Nigeria