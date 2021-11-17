Gov Udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State is among 100 eminent Africans to be honoured at the 2021 African Regional Awards in Rwanda

Udom is being selected among 100 inspiring individuals in Africa for the recognition billed to hold at the Radiddon Blu Hotel and Convention Center, Kigali in Rwanda later this month.

READ ALSO:IMF offers technical assistance to CBN on eNaira

According to the organizers, the African Regional Awards seeks to recognize exceptional individuals who have considerably contributed, through business development and investment, to development in Africa.

They maintained that Governor Emmanuel and other selected African leaders have used their positions and power to impact positive change on the continent.

This, they maintained have earned them the “privilege to be honoured and celebrated during our awards ceremony on the final day of Tarj Forum and Tradefair.”

The event which features the official launching of the African Regional Journal, comes with the theme, Promoting Free Movement of Persons, Goods, and Services Across Africa.

It would be recalled that Governor Emmanuel two days ago facilitated a deal which will land an additional ten A220 Airbus to the fleet of Ibom Air to raise the total number of the aircrafts to 17.

Udom’s aviation industry revolution, which comes with an ongoing new smart terminal building project, completion of the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul facility at the airport has complemented the 20 new industries that envelop the landscape of the state since the advent of the administration in 2015.