Governor Udom speaking during the visit of NNPC management team to the state

Governor Udom Emmanuel has commended the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its recent restructuring to transform the corporation into a commercially viable company that will provide reliable products supplies within the country.

The governor was playing host to the Management of NNPC Upstream, led by Group Executive Director, Adokiye Tombomieye, at Government House, Uyo, Saturday evening.

Udom who expressed appreciation to the Management of NNPC Upstream, for choosing Akwa Ibom State as venue for its 3- day retreat, applauded their initiative towards making the Corporation a Limited Liability Company, urging them to brace up for the task ahead of the new responsibilities.

He thanked Management of NNPC for their transparency in publishing financial reports of the Corporation which he said has been unprecedented in recent times, urging them not to relent in their commitment to bridge existing gaps thereby restoring the confidence of the people.

“Congratulations for the restructuring of NNPC, the boldness to do this will give you opportunities.

“Some of you that are group heads have written your names in plaque because once you restructure and put the structure, strategy, the system there will enable that structure to run, history will never forget any of you, but unfortunately, something about restructuring, if you get it wrong history will crucify you.

“So it is something that no matter how you are pushed by government or politicians you have to get focused on it as a professional because of responsibilities and the expectations from the people.

“This is the first badge of management in NNPC that we have seen a financial report and it’s to your credit and it is timely too.

“I think the first audit of NNPC is done by your regime. So if you began a good work, take it to the end”.

Governor Emmanuel appealed to NNPC to relocate its corporate headquarters to occupy a smart office accommodation at the Dakkada Towers in the State, adding that “four floors are there for the entire group, DPR, NAPIMS, NNPC”.

The Governor sued for partnership with the state in its industrialization drive, requesting for license to build a modular refinery that will produce aviation fuel at the State’s International Airport.

“We are looking at all the gateways that can promote tourism and development and we need the support of NNPC, Product Marketers. Right now we are building the smartest terminal building in Africa that will process one million passengers every year.

“We need a depot there for aviation fuel we might not wait for a big refinery, just license for a modular refinery. We don’t have a single presence of the oil and gas in Akwa Ibom’’, the governor said.

The Group Executive Director, NNPC Upstream, and leader of the delegation Adokiye Tombomieye, thanked Governor Emmanuel for the warm reception accorded them, stating that NNPC is transiting from a Corporation into a Limited Liability Company, as one of the steps of restructuring the corporation for efficient and effective service to Nigerians.

Tombomieye, said the essence of holding a retreat in the state has been to review the performance of the corporation in the last three quarters, remarking that the exercise has been successful.

“As you are aware NNPC is going through a transition, we are transiting from a Corporation to a Limited Liability Company, co by the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and incorporation of NNPC Limited, the former Corporation called NNPC will now transit into a Limited Liability Company.

“The Upstream Directorate have come to review our performance in the last three quarters to see the level of performance and how to serve the nation better’’, Tombomieye stated.