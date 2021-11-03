The management of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin city weekend honoured two of its staff who have distinguished themselves in local and international health care.

Prof. Obehi Akoria, a consultant physician and head of the Geriatric team in the hospital who was appointed as Edo State Commissioner for Health and Dr. Osahon Enabulele a Consultant in Family medicine who was recently elected President of the World Medical Association (WMA) were given special awards for bringing honour to the hospital.

Speaking at a dinner organised for them by the hospital in Benin, the UBTH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Darlington Obaseki commended the two staff for making UBTH very proud, saying the hospital will continue to serve as a pool of capable professionals that government at all levels and international bodies can draw from.

He thanked the Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki for appointing Prof. Akoria as Health Commissioner, who he described as a hard working woman that gives everything in service and also a team player who has put in her best to achieve optimum result in the healthcare space.

Prof. Obaseki also described Dr. Enabulele as a trailblazer and the first African to emerge as world’s number one medical doctor. He noted that Enabulele has continued to champion the improvement of healthcare system not just in Edo state and the nation but the world at large.

The honorees thanked the hospital management for the recognition and award of excellence and promised to keep the UBTH flag flying.

In her response, Prof. Akoria expressed appreciation to the state governor for an opportunity to serve and learn as Commissioner for health. She thanked her colleagues in the hospital for their support since her appointment and promised not only to make healthcare system better but also to ensure health for all in the state.

Also expressing his appreciation to the UBTH management, Dr. Enabulele, the President-elect of the World Medical Association (WMA), urged his colleagues to hold their heads high wherever they find themselves and never consider themselves inferior to anyone. He described WMA as a body of immense resources and expressed hope that more Nigerians, especially from Edo State would join hands with him to bring the resources to bear in the country. .

“My pre-occupation right now is to see how to mentor people to be at that level to meet the Edo dream, the UBTH dream and the Nigerian dream. I hope to see more Nigerian’s come to that level and I am doing all I can to get people on board to ensure continuity. But there must be sacrifices as this is the first time a Nigerian, an African, has risen to this level in WMA since 1947.

“I pledge once again that as we move forward in doing the real work, I will not undermine the work you’ve given us,” he assured.

The event which was held at the premises of the hospital had in attendance former CMD of UBTH, Prof. Eugene Okpere; the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Adaze Enwanta; Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa; CMD, Edo Specialist Hospital, Prof Iloegben Sunday Adeoye; the Otaifo of Uromi, Chief Owen Obaseki and Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association Edo State branch Dr. Harrison Omokhua, among several other dignitaries.

Caption: President-elect, World Medical Association, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teach Hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, Edo State commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria and former UBTH CMD, Prof. Eugene Okpere at a dinner organised by the UBTH management over the weekend in honour of Enabulele and Akoria on their new appointments.