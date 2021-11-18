.

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Ride-hailing company, Uber, has again disrupted the existing framework in the logistics and parcel delivery ecosystem in Nigeria, giving it another touch of technological innovation.

This is following its introduction, in Lagos, of a new platform called Uber Connect.

The platform allows people to send parcels and goods from one consumer to another, leveraging the agility of Uber’s platform.

Uber designed the platform in a way customers can package the items in a sealed box or bag, wipe down surfaces with disinfectant and then tell the driver-partner ‘Where to’ deliver the parcel, right in the Uber app.

The platform is a motorbike version of the regular UberX app.

Uber Connect is to provide an affordable same-day delivery service for a cost-effective, on-demand, no-contact delivery solution for family and friends, as well as small businesses.

Uber Connect deliveries will be made by bike, which means that they will get from one user to another quicker, avoiding the traffic challenges often experienced in Lagos.

Customers will, “Choose Uber Connect as the ride, and will provide instructions on how to help ensure a smooth pickup.

Uber Country Manager for Nigeria, Tope Akinwumi, explained that “As you see the motorbike approach in the app, you should head outside and load your item into the motorbike’s top box. Share the trip status with up to five people in your contact list. One of these should be the recipient so they can easily monitor the delivery’s progress.”

Akinwumi said: “With the growth of on-demand deliveries rising due to the integration of digital technology, we have adapted our platform to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve while providing new revenue streams and earning opportunities for drivers.”

He explained that the e-commerce and last-mile delivery sector in Nigeria is expected to grow by about 11 per cent by 2025 as it continues to attract strong investments.

Uber said it has successfully rolled out UberConnect in other markets in Sub-Saharan Africa including Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and South Africa, demonstrating the ability to constantly reinvent the app as the needs of communities change and evolve.