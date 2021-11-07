President of UACC, Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi (5th left) and Members Board of Trustees. PHOTO BY PAUL I. ERAKHIFU

By Ephraim Oseji

The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide will hold her 56th Annual Convention between Monday, 15th and Sunday 21st November 2021 at the Church Convention Ground located along OSRC/Ipinsa Road, Orugere, off Akure – Ibadan Expressway, Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria.

In a release by Pastor Paul I. Erakhifu, Acting National Media Director, UACC,

The theme of this year’s Convention is THE GOOD SHEPHERD and it’s a week-long event.

According to the President and General Overseer of the Church, Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi, this year’s Convention will be unique because it will mark my one year in office. We have highlighted series of programs for the convention ranging from deliberation on issues relating to the church, assessment of activities within past one year, life changing seminars, power-packed revivals, breakthrough prayers, inspiring songs,counselling. Sunday School rally and lots more.

Rev. Dr. Owoyemifurther said, “during the one-week long convention there will be salvation, healing, signs and wonders. Many spirit-filled ministers of God will minister under the power of Holy Spirit.Indeed, partakers can never remain the same after the fire-filled convention”

The President of UACC, Rev. Dr. Owoyemi stressed that this year’s convention will be remarkable because about 100 full time, Assistant and Elevated Pastors will be ordained for the development and growth of the church and for the propagation of the gospel.