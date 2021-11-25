Two men were on Thursday arraigned before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged assault and theft of cell phone and cash valued N470,000.

Abiodun Adebimpe, 26 and Boluwatife Agbajelola, 18, of no fixed addresses, are being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, stealing and breach of the peace.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants conspired to beat up one Emmanuel Akinade, stole his phone and cash valued N470,000.

Ekhueorohan said the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Nov. 10, at 10.04 p.m. on Popo St., in the Lagos Magisterial District.

He said the duo also caused the breach of the peace when they invited some hoodlums to join in the brawl.

He said the alleged offences violated Sections 168 (d), 173, 287 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Mrs Sadiq Bello, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until December 2 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria