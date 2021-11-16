.

— Their bodies recovered, we’ll arrest killers- Police

Dayo Johnson Akure

Two butchers reportedly kidnapped in Ondo have been murdered.

Their bodies have been recovered by police detectives in the state.

Vanguard gathered that three butchers were deceived by their assailants to come and buy cows at Ala forest.

One of the butchers who escaped, Nasiru Jamiu said that they were lured into the bush where they killed two while he escaped by whiskers.

“ The Fulani people that use to sell cows to my boss called him to come and buy cows. Though he had been selling cows to him before, it has been long before they both transacted business.

“We first went to the place on Saturday but the place was a long journey and my boss asked us to come back that he did not feel like going again.

” The Fulani man kept disturbing him and convinced him that they would bring the cows to a nearby place.

” So when he was called yesterday, they told us that some people would come and meet us at Ala town before we would proceed to where the cows were kept.

“On getting to ala, we took them to where the cows were and they asked us to park our vehicles so that they could move the cows to the main road.

” They entered into the bush while four of us were waiting beside the vehicle. Surprisingly they returned with guns and started shooting to the air.

“They kidnapped my boss inside the bush.

“Three of us left tried to run for our lives but I was macheted and fell and pretended as if I had died.

When I later realised no one was there again, it was then I stood up and was running around the bush.

” lt was only my boss I saw kidnapped. I don’t know the whereabouts of the two others till now.

Contacted, the police image maker, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the killing of the victims.

Odunlami said ” Two of the three butchers have been killed.

” Their bodies were found in Tafa camp within the Ala forest reserve by our men while searching and combing the bush after we were alerted about the abduction.

The police spokesperson said that butchers went reserve with a Diana truck to purchase cows from Akure when they were killed.

“The butcher that was macheted on his face was found groaning in pain at the camp when police raced to the scene.

“The victim was rushed to a general hospital for treatment and later taken to police hospital Akure for further treatment and he is recuperating.

The investigation, according to her “have begun towards arresting the culprits and as well to rescue the victim