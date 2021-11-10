As host communities issue 14 days ultimatum to NPDC/NECONDE

By Akpokona Omafuaire – Warri

Trouble looms in Delta OML 42 as Host Communities of OML 42 in Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State have handed a 14 Days Ultimatum to the managements of NPDC/NECONDE AMT JV, operators of the OML over alleged unresolved contractual issues.

The face-off as alleged by the host communities is occasioned by the lackadaisical posturing of the managements of NPDC/NECONDE AMT JV.

The ultimatum was contained in a release signed by the trio of Chief Samson Oyimi, Hon. Shedrack Otuaro and Amb. Billy Ekele on behalf of the host communities in Warri on Wednesday.

The statement insists that the operators should address the issues before the expiration of the ultimatum, that failure to do so will lead to a complete shutdown of oil exploration activities in the area.

The OML 42 Host Communities Forum is demanding that within the 14 days period, NPDC/NECONDE AMT JV should address the issues of the Field Memorandum of Understanding (FMOU) with the OML 42 host communities, the issue of contracts award to OML 42 host communities, Payment of Scholarship arrears awarded to OML 42 host community students in post primary schools and tertiary institutions and other key issues.

Meantime, the Host Communities have called on the Chief of Army Staff to call his men to order during the looming protest, stressing that they have no other option than to protest as NPDC/NECONDE have ignored all letters and attempts to discuss these issues with the host communities peacefully.

The statement read in part, “We, the undersigned for and on behalf of the OML 42 Host Communities of Odidi 1, Odidi 2, Egwa 1 & Egwa 2, Batan and Jones Creek Oil and Gas fields, Hereby sincerely and vehemently wish to issue NPDC/NECONDE AMT JV OML 42, fourteen (14) days ultimatum for their refusal to honor their letter dated 13th April 2021, and our reminder of previous letters written to your management for the commencement of FMOU discussions which you have vehemently refused, dated 30th of April, 5th of August and 20th of August 2021 respectively, all proved abortive.

“Therefore the OML 42 host communities in an emergency meeting have resolved and have no option but to issue your management 14 days ultimatum to resolve the following issues as stated below.

“The Field Memorandum of Understanding (FMOU) with the OML 42 host communities, which your management has refused to commence meeting from 2020 till date.

“Address the issue of contracts award to OML 42 host communities. Payment of Scholarship arrears awarded to OML 42 host community students in post primary schools and tertiary institutions.

“Employment of managerial staff from OML 42 host communities into the management of NPDC /Neconde. Since inception of NPDC/NECONDE no Developmental projects has been executed in the OML 42 host communities.

“Establishment of skilled acquisition centers in the OML 42 host communities. Payment of contractors high profile debts from 2017 to 2021

“Payment of outstanding FTO’s, MOU’s, O&M and other financial entitlement due OML 42 host communities.

“Failure to address the issues itemized within 14 days shall lead to complete shutdown of operations of OML 42 fields.” The statement added.

