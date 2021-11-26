Transactions rebounded at the nation’s bourse on Friday by 0.46 per cent after a three-day consecutive bearish trend.

Specifically, the All-Share Index which opened at 43,108.77 inched higher by 199.48 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 43,308.25.

Also, market capitalisation rose by N104 billion or 0.46 per cent to close at N22.598 trillion from N22.494 trillion posted on Thursday.

A breakdown of the price movement chart shows that Royal Exchange led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, gaining 10 per cent to close at 55k per share.

ABC Transport Associated Company followed with 10 per cent to close at 33k, while AIICO Insurance added 9.38 per cent to close at 70k per share.

UPL gained 8.89 per cent to close at N2.94, while Regence Insurance was up by 7.69 per cent to close at 42k per share.

On the other hand, UPDC REITS dominated the losers’ chart in percentage terms, shedding 9.82 per cent to close at N5.05 per share.

Champion Breweries trailed with 5.90 per cent to close at N2.55, while UPDC dipped by 5.07 per cent to close at N1.31 per share.

FTN Cocoa shed 4.76 per cent to close at 40k, while Veritas Kapital declined by 4.55 per cent to close at 21k per cent.

FCMB Group was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 81.05 million shares valued at N247.85 million.

GTCO followed with an account of 29.53 million shares worth N738.32, while Access Bank traded 28.01 million shares valued at N253.85 million.

Honey Well Flour traded 16.84 million shares worth N70.20 million, while Zenith Bank exchanged 13.15 million shares valued at N320.17 million.

In all, investors sold 305.32 million shares worth N3.58 billion in 4,450 deals, indicating an increase of 14.73 per cent.

This was against a turnover of 266.12 million shares, valued at N4.22 billion traded in 3,905 deals on Thursday.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria