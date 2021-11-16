By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the death of Vanguard Newspapers Reporter, Tordue Salem has thrown the parliament into mourning.

Salem, who was hitherto a Journalist, covering the activities of the House went missing on October 13, 2021 at about 8pm at the close of work in Abuja.

The Police authorities were later to find him dead in Wuse General Hospital morgue after 30 days of fruitless search.

The Force Public Relations Officer FPRO Frank Mba however said that Salem was killed by a hit-and-run commercial driver, Itoro Clement on the day of his disappearance.

The family has since picked holes in the police report, seeking more clarifications.

Gbajabiamila who signed the condolence register opened for Salem at the House of Representatives Press Centre on Tuesday prayed against such tragic ends in the future.

He sympathized with members of the House of Representatives Press Corps, HoRPC, hinting that efforts were also being made to get the contact of the deceased family to pay them a condolence visit.

He said he was in touch with the security agencies on the matter in a bid to finding him.

“We are all mourning. Every single one of us. Your loss is our loss. What has happened is something we pray should not happen again. I was in touch with the security agencies”, he said.

The Speaker revealed that he was in a state of shock when he got the news of Salem’s death.

“I didn’t even know what to say for some minutes. Only God knows why this has happened. He will be solely missed.

“Wherever he is I am sure he’s seeing what is going on. We are affected. We will go and pay the family a visit”, Gbajabiamila said.