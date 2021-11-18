By Gabriel Olawale

A pro-Tinubu support group with the name Edo Volunteers for Tinubu 2023 has assured Nigerians that the former Lagos Governor will increase Nigeria’s recognition and respect on the global stage if elected in 2023 as the country’s next President.

This was according to a news statement signed by its Convener Ms. Owolabi Adetutu ahead of the group’s inauguration of its steering committee slated for Saturday, November 20, in the city of Benin, Edo State.

Expected at the event, which will also feature a media roundtable, are prominent and influential political figures in Edo State and the South-South region, including former Reps member, Hon. Razaq Bello-Osagie, and Dr. Bamidele Agbadua of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, who will deliver the guest lecture.

Ms. Owolabi Adetutu explained in the statement that the group’s backing of Tinubu stems from his “clear and demonstrated ability to leverage opportunities crucial to economic well-being, security, and growth.”

She said: “As the gaze of the world fixes firmly on Africa for new deals, we are presented with a great opportunity to facilitate multilateral agreements that will usher in a new dispensation of growth and prosperity for our youths, farmers, women traders, artisans, and others.”

“Asiwaju Tinubu is a clear-eyed and experienced leader. He is not new to global politics and will certainly apply his extensive networks to project Nigeria’s image and strength in what would assuredly be a successful bid to attract needed investments.”

“If elected, as he looks set to, Nigerians can expect meaningful and substantive transformation.”