Many workers are feared trapped in a 21-storey building under construction which collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday.

An eyewitness on condition of anonymity said that the building collapsed around 2.30 p.m.

The witness, who is also a worker on site, said that five dead bodies were seen at the top of the rubbles of the collapsed building.

Excavators from the relevant agencies were still being awaited as at 5.45 p.m. while crowd control remained a challenge at the scene.

All Photos by Olubunmi Azeez