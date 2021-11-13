Emerging Nigerian artist and Daddie Dynasty Records front liner, Tayo Kruz, has released a brand-new Afro Pop record, titled ‘Why’.

The young singer and songwriter maintains a high and vibrant energy as heard on his last single, “Soro”, which was released under the label’s imprint in April 2021.

‘Why’ introduces listeners to lover-boy Tayo Kruz, as we see him pour out his heart on the song and his feelings for a love interest and describing the lengths, he’d go to show how much he loves her.

‘Why’ was produced by fast rising producers Tytanium and 01FRNCH.