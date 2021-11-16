The South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, SWAGA’23 is in Osun State this week as it embarks on Local Government inauguration of the group and sensitization of the populace to the need to be prepared to support the aspiration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Presidency in 2023.

The group has gone round all the States of South Western Nigeria visiting traditional rulers, notable politicians and inaugurating State Chapters while calling for support for the former Governor of Lagos State and the National leader of the ruling APC as they persuade him to contest the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

In one of his interviews on National television, Senator Dayo Adeyeye the National Chairman of SWAGA’23 has stated that with the support of South-West, “it is sure that 12 Million votes were already in the bag for Tinubu”. Observers and commentators therefore see the grassroots launch by the group as a step towards affirming the harvest of the avowed votes come 2023.

The event events were hosted by Osun State Chapter of SWAGA’23 led by Hon. Ayo Omidiran (the State Chairperson) supported by other members of the SWAGA’23 State working Committee such as Hon Tilewa Sijuade, Hon Olaboopo Olubukola the State Commissioner for women Affairs, former House of Reps member, Hon Gafar Amere and Hose of Assembly member Representing Irewole State Constituency Hon. Bayo Olodo.

The team was well received at Ayedaade L.G by the Council Chairman, Hon. Toyosi Adegbite, SWAGA’23 coordinator; Ismail Alagbada and LCDA coordinator Adegbite.

While at Isokan Local Government they were received by the people led by the Council Chairman Hon. Maroof Akinremi, SWAGA’23 coordinator; Falade Jide Taofeek and LCDA coordinator; Wasiu Oyelami.

The team rounded up its tour at Irewole L.G where the Council Chairman Hon Remi Abass, the SWAGA’23 coordinator Hon. Esther Olajumoke and LCDA coordinator Hon. Adeboye Opeyemi led the people to meet them with pomp and pageantry in a carnival-like situation.

While welcoming The Central Working Committee to Osun state, Hon. Ayo Omidiran urged all members of the Local Chapters to henceforth see themselves as representatives of Tinubu in their various wards and polling units and take the message to the people.

Inaugurating the Local Chapters of the group, Senator Dayo Adeyeye urged them to be resilient in the advocacy for Asiwaju Tinubu to ensure his emergence as the President in 2023.

Also present at the events were the National Deputy Chairman, Senator Adesoji Akanbi, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde(Ondo State SWAGA’23 chairman), Hon Oye Ojo, Hon. Bosun Oladele (Secretary General), Hon. Oloruntoba Oke (Treasurer), Hon. Julius Oloro, Hon. Taiwo Akintola, Hon. Gbenga Ojoawo, Hon. Olamide Oni and Hon Niyi Olabiyi.

The Local government inauguration activities of the group continue from State to State