The arrested suspect

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police on Wednesday arrested a robbery suspect, who disguised as a herdsman at Mile 6, along Ajebo road in Obafemi/Owode local government area of the state capital.

A statement by the command image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, the suspect, Biodun Rasheed was arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Kemta divisional headquarters, Abeokuta at about 3:30 am that robbers were operating at mile 6 along Ajebo road Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the distress call, the DPO Kemta division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, mobilized his patrol team who were joined by men of So Safe Corps and Vigilante Group of Nigeria and moved to the scene”.

“On sighting the security men, the robbers took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one of them, Biodun Rasheed, who dressed like Fulani herdsman to hid his identity was arrested on the spot”.

“He is currently helping the police in their efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the gang”, Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP also warned criminals in the state to either turn a new leave or relocate from the state, as the state will be very hot for them henceforth.

