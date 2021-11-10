.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Eight natives were killed by suspected herdsmen who invaded two villages, Kibori and Atagjah, in Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, is yet to answer the call on inquiries over the incident.

However, a community leader said on Wednesday, that Kibori, Asha Awuce,”was attacked by suspected Fulani militias on Monday evening who started shooting sporadically, leading to the killing of about five persons while many others were injured.”

“Houses were razed and foodstuffs destroyed by the attackers,” he said.

According to him, “at Atagjeh village, the suspected Fulani militias on Tuesday in the night killed three persons while three others sustained various degrees of injuries and are presently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

“The attacks in Atyap Chiefdom has become a routine affair by the suspected Fulani militias. Almost all the villages that make the Atyap Chiefdom has been attacked while lives and properties of unimaginable magnitude were destroyed.”

“The worst situation is that the attacks are ongoing by the suspected Fulani militias and the natives are left to carry their cross with little or no security to protect them from the hands of the attackers that are determined to carry out their mission,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria