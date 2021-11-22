…builds library, computer centre for students

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Surulere Secondary School Old Students Association, SSSOSA, is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a lot of interesting activities. The anniversary celebration is scheduled to take place from the 25th to 27th November, 2021, at the school premises at Ladipo Labinjo Crescent, Surulere Lagos.

Briefing the Press ahead of the celebration, President of SSSOSA, Prof. Olusegun Okunnu, disclosed that highlight of the celebration will include a V. K. Ogunyemi Lecture which is to honour the pioneer principal of the school; a medical outreach, workshops, creative activities and much more.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Prof Okunnu explained that Surulere Secondary School was a product of the then Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, adding that the school like many other schools during the Jakande era was created to help improve education in Lagos State by bringing schools closer to home and reducing the Morning, Afternoon, and Evening schedule of students. The period according to him, was slightly traumatic for those in primary schools who had to be moved from private well-equipped schools to the poultry shed type buildings of the era.

He also disclosed that the School which was founded on 26th September, 1980 with Mr. V.K. Ogunyemi and Mrs. Akinkade as pioneer Principal and Vice Principal, respectively had 221 foundation students in forms 1 – 3 with eight teachers. Interestingly, it now has both junior and senior schools with about 1500 student in multi-level classrooms with windows, doors, laboratories, etc. “We are proud to see how far this school has gone from the poultry shed of the very early 80s to what the school is today”, he said.

Prof. Okunnu further disclosed that under his leadership, SSSOSA has resolved to “Provide projects and programs specifically focused on the growth of current students and improvement of the structures in the school to improve learning; Liaise with members of the alumni and develop a mentorship program that will further improve student growth; Provide a forum for skills development and job opportunities of current students and alumni; build a library and computer centre at the location of the former Principal’s office (Mr. Ogunyemi’s original building) in remembrance of him”.

The association which boasts of a strong and active membership of about 500, with potential of growing up to 20 thousand in the next few years, has already completed 66.7% of promises made when they took office. At the moment, SSSOSA, is working on its mentorship program for students, to be launched in the first quarter of the coming year.

Also speaking, the Assistant Secretary General of SSSOSA, Rev. Tonia Omonze advised students present, not to look down on their foundation, adding that “from this very school, we have surgeons, administrators, permanent secretaries in the Ministry of Education, and lots of other professionals”. She also encouraged them not to forget to give back to their foundation and build other people, stressing that together, “We can rebuild our community which is the major reason the Surulere Secondary School Old Students Association is majoring on community development which include: refurbishing all the laboratories in the school, setting up a leadership and skill acquisition centre to be launched next month, entrepreneurial workshops for the recently graduated SS3 students, training of students in theatre performance, football etc”.

She also explained that the need to help people in need of medical and psychological care, informed the inclusion of medical outreach in their programme.