The Weed Science Society of Nigeria (WSSN) has urged government to support relevant reputable experts to develop comprehensive database on the biology of Nigerian weeds, particularly the noxious species.

The call is contained in a communiqué issue this week in Abuja by Prof. (Mrs) R. I. Ahom, the Chairperson of the Communiqué Drafting Committee of the 48th Annual Conference and Golden Jubilee of WSSN, held in Wudil Kano State.

The communiqué also called for concerted efforts at all levels to enhance weed research and extension services to smallholder farmers.

It also emphasised the need for training of extension workers and farmers on safe use of herbicides as well as regulation of influx of sub-standard herbicides into the country.

The communiqué called for the resuscitation of the National Advisory Committee on Weed Control (NACWC).

It said that the conference observed that locally-modified motorised weeders were now available for weed management in cassava;

“There is no synergy between Weed Scientists and Extension Workers, Farmers, Agro-chemical companies and government agencies for agricultural renaissance.

“Dearth of development and formulation of indigenous herbicides adaptable to the traditional Nigerian cropping systems;

“Dearth of biological checklists, field guides and manuals of weeds of Nigerian agriculture, forestry and landscapes; and unregulated influx of herbicides into the country, ” the communiqué was quoted as saying. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria